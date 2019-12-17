Rehn says ECB to stay accommodative



December 17, 2019

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s accommodative monetary policy will continue until inflation expectations return clearly close enough to 2% and its effects are visible on core inflation, Finnish policymaker Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

Last week the ECB left policy unchanged, keeping money taps wide open and further stimulus ready as the euro zone economy continues to be impacted by broader global turmoil.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by John Stonestreet)