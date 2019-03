OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Refugees are returning to Syria in larger numbers as ISIS hovers on the verge of defeat. This comes after the White House recently agreed to double the amount of its peacekeeping force to 400 troops to ensure regional stability after the withdrawal.

One America’s Kendra Sitton has more on how the power players in the region are responding.