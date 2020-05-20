Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery



FILE PHOTO: Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (WO17) catches a pass during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (WO17) catches a pass during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2020

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered.

“During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24,” he said in a statement issued through his agent. “My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!”

Washington selected the Liberty product in the fourth round of the draft in April.

In 2019, the 6-foot-4 receiver played in 13 games for the Flames, catching 79 passes for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 17.7 yards per catch ranked in the top 10 among FBS receivers with 60 or more catches.

Redskins defensive icon Dexter Manley, 62, is improving in his battle with the virus and could be released from the hospital soon, the team said Wednesday.

