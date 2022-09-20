Record 2M apprehended at southern border this year

RIO GRANDE CITY, TX – DECEMBER 07: A U.S. Border Patrol officer body searches an undocumented immigrant after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and was caught on December 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:38 AM PT –Tuesday, September 20, 2022

It has been reported that border patrol agents have apprehended close to two million migrants that have crossed the border illegally this year.



August was the fifth month in a row that exceeded 180,000 apprehensions of migrants. That number is expected to grow as there is still a month left in the fiscal year.



So far, the nearly two-million migrants represent a 20-percent increase from the entirety of the year before. At the time, the prior year broke the record for most crossings in a single whole fiscal year with 1.6 million migrants.