UPDATED 10:32 AM PT – Monday, May 17, 2021

General Michael Flynn recently stopped by the Honky Tonk Saloon in South Carolina for a “Bikers for Trump” event, where he presented the Patriot Award to Sam Mustafa, the owner of Charleston Hospitality Group, for supporting the community.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Sam about his efforts in building up the community throughout the pandemic and has more.