Recession fears hit Wall Street after grim China, German data



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

August 14, 2019

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – Wall Street was set to open sharply lower on Wednesday, as poor economic data from China and Germany put the focus back on the impact of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war which is pushing some major economies toward the brink of recession.

The outlook for Germany’s export reliant economy was also grim and Chinese industrial output growth cooled to a more than 17-year low, adding to headwinds for U.S. multinationals that rely on global demand.

The U.S. bond market showed red flags, with two-year Treasury yields rising above those for 10-year paper for the first time since 2007, pointing to the risk of recession.

Wall Street’s main indexes surged more than 1.5% on Tuesday after Washington delayed the introduction of tariffs on some Chinese consumer goods.

“It’s almost as if global investors either don’t buy the tariff delay as a sign of real progress in the U.S.-China trade war or have been too consumed by further evidence of global economic weakness to care,” BMO Capital Markets strategist Stephen Gallo said.

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> were down 361 points, or 1.37%. S&P 500 e-minis <EScv1> were down 39.25 points, or 1.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQcv1> were down 119 points, or 1.54%.

Banks were among the losers in trading before the bell, with Bank of America Corp <BAC.N>, Citigroup Inc <C.N>, JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N>, Goldman Sachs <GS.N>, Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N> and Morgan Stanley <MS.N> down between 2.3% and 3.1%.

Shares of Apple Inc <AAPL.O> were down 2.3% after boosting markets a day earlier with a 4% rise.

Chipmakers were also trading lower, with Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, Broadcom Inc <AVGO.O> and Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O> down more than 2%.

Macy’s Inc <M.N> tumbled 12.9% after the department store operator cut its full-year profit forecast as it discounted heavily to clear excess spring season inventory.

Rivals Target Corp <TGT.N> and Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N> slipped between 3.8% and 4.5%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)