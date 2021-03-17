Recall Calif. Gov. Newsom effort reaches submission deadline with more than 2M signatures

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The next stage of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to begin. On Wednesday, supporters are set to submit over 2 million signatures, which far surpasses the requirement by more than 500,000 signatures.

In response, Newsom has begun raising funds to defend his seat in a likely recall election. While speaking in an interview Tuesday, the Democrat voiced his concerns that he may face a strong challenge similar to the one former Democrat Gov. Gray Davis faced back in 2003.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s camp is sending out text messages to raise support against the latest recall against him, which earlier today he said on ABC’s The View “appears to have the requisite signatures” to trigger a special election this year. pic.twitter.com/7hCAA617x3 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) March 17, 2021

Election officials have until April 29 to authenticate all of the signatures and it could take another several months before an election is formally scheduled.