Reactions to report Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, broke laws



FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

August 3, 2021

(Reuters) -Politicians and former aides responded to the news of the New York attorney general’s finding that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws while creating a “climate of fear” in the workplace.

Here are some of their statements and social media posts:

CHARLOTTE BENNETT, A FORMER CUOMO AIDE WHO MADE SOME OF THE ACCUSATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER

“We have the facts. @NYGovCuomo broke federal & state law when he sexually harassed me & other current & former staff. I do not want an apology — I want accountability and an end to victim-blaming. NYS Assembly Speaker @CarlHeastie, it’s time you do the right thing: impeach him.”

ANA LISS, A FORMER CUOMO STAFFER WHO MADE SOME OF THE ACCUSATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER

“Thank you, thank you to everyone who expressed support out loud and in whispers. For hugs and hand squeezes and texts. Thank you.”

CARL HEASTIE, SPEAKER OF NEW YORK ASSEMBLY, IN A STATEMENT

“The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.”

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been.”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, A DEMOCRAT, RESPONDING TO A REPORTER’S QUESTION

“I think he should resign.”

“What I said was if the investigation of the attorney concluded that the allegations are correct – back in March – that he should resign. That’s what I’m doing today.”

“I’ve not read the report. I don’t know the detail of it. All I know is the end result.”

U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI IN A STATEMENT

“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, BOTH NEW YORK DEMOCRATS, IN A JOINT STATEMENT

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO DURING NEWS BRIEFING ON TUESDAY, ACCORDING TO NEWSWEEK

“I’ve been very clear about the fact that what we’ve seen is disqualifying. I’ll look at this report and have more to say, but (it’s) very, very troubling and painful to hear that accounting of a powerful person treating people that way.”

NEW YORK REPUBLICAN STATE COMMITTEE ON FACEBOOK

“Andrew Cuomo must resign immediately and face justice for his crimes.”

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN RON KIM, A DEMOCRAT WHO HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF CUOMO, ON TWITTER

“I have been asked for statements today but today is not about what I have to say. Today is about the brave women. We have much more work ahead but today brave women are heard loud and clear.”

NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI IN A STATEMENT

“This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General’s report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. CONGRESSMEN TOM SUOZZI, HAKEEM JEFFRIES AND GREGORY MEEKS, ALL OF NEW YORK, IN A JOINT STATEMENT

“The investigation has found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law. We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

NEW YORK LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON TWITTER

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.”

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago. Editing by Donna Bryson and Howard Goller)