Rays tweak World Series roster, go with 13 pitchers



FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Sherriff throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

October 20, 2020

The Tampa Bay Rays tweaked their World Series roster Tuesday, hours ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rays added outfielder Brett Phillips and left-handed reliever Ryan Sherriff and dropped a pair of relievers, Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers. The moves give the Rays 13 pitchers and 15 position players in the Series after going with 14 and 14 during the American League Championship Series.Phillips was left off the ALCS roster in lieu of a 14th pitcher. He’s expected to be used as a defensive replacement, pinch runner and insurance for Kevin Kiermaier and his sore left wrist. He was hit by a pitch on Oct. 13.

Phillips hit .150/.320/.400 with a home run, triple and three stolen bases in 17 regular season games with the Rays, who acquired him from Kansas City midseason.

Sherriff pitched in just 10 games during the regular season but could throw multiple innings. He did not give up a run in 9 2/3 innings, going 1-0.

Slegers appeared in three games in the postseason, pitching five innings with a 1.80 ERA.

Another consideration for reducing the number of pitchers is that there are two off days built into the World Series; the previous series were all played on consecutive days.

“You’ve got two days off (since playing ALCS Game 7 on Saturday), two games and then another off day. We should be able to keep our pitching fairly clean and fresh,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday.

