Ravens OL Patrick Mekari signs three-year extension

December 30, 2021

Baltimore Ravens versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari signed a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team on Thursday.

Mekari, 24, has played in 11 games this season, including starting the past 10 in which he has appeared. He has played at both center and right guard during his 36 career games (23 starts) since joining the Ravens.

“Pat is an easy decision,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way.”

The signing of Mekari gives Baltimore flexibility should center Bradley Bozeman depart as a free agent. The Ravens also have tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Ja’Wuan James under contract for next season.

–Field Level Media