Raptors earn pivotal double-overtime win over Bucks

May 20, 2019

TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points — including two important field goals late in the second overtime — and grabbed nine rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 in double-overtime Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Tuesday in Toronto.

Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 11 rebounds for Toronto and Marc Gasol had 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry had 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Norman Powell had 19 points off the bench before fouling out late in the fourth.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 12 points but grabbed 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 remaining in the second overtime.

George Hill had 24 points for Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points, Brook Lopez added 16, Eric Bledsoe tallied 11, and Nikola Mirotic 10.

The Raptors led by as many as 11 points but had only a two-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Toronto moved out to an eight-point lead when Leonard made a 3-pointer with 9:05 to play, but Hill’s hook shot tied the game at 88 with 4:11 to play.

Leonard’s 16-footer put Toronto into a 93-91 lead, which grew to three when Siakam made one of two free throws with 1:41 remaining and five when Leonard made two free throws with 1:13 left.

Brogdon’s reverse layup had the Bucks back to within two with 38.7 seconds to go.

After a Bucks miss, Siakam missed two free throws with 7.1 seconds left. Khris Middleton’s layup tied the game with 2.2 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Siakam’s layup put Toronto ahead by two in the first overtime and Leonard’s jumper made the lead four. Brogdon hit a five-footer with 43.2 seconds to play and Hill tied the game with two free throws with 14.5 seconds left in the first overtime. Leonard missed a shot, forcing the second overtime.

Leonard’s dunk after a steal had Toronto leading by three in the second overtime. Two free throws by Lopez trimmed the lead to one.

Leonard’s steal and dunk again had the Raptors ahead by three with 1:52 left in the second overtime. The Raptors led by four on Leonard’s hook with 32.4 seconds to go.

The Raptors led 30-21 after the first quarter.

The Raptors led by 11 points after Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining in the half.

The Bucks cut the lead to four on a 3-pointer by Bledsoe but Serge Ibaka nailed a 3-pointer in the final second for a 58-51 Raptors halftime lead.

Brogdon’s 3-pointer pulled Milwaukee to within three points with 6:44 left in the third quarter.

Siakam’s 3-pointer from the corner put the Raptors up by nine. The Bucks, however, beat the Raptors to two rebounds before Hill put in a floating jumper to close the third-quarter scoring. Toronto led 77-75.

–By Larry Millson, Field Level Media