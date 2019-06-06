Raptors crush shorthanded Warriors, take 2-1 Finals lead



Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks off the court during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptorsat Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks off the court during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptorsat Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

June 6, 2019

(Reuters) – The Toronto Raptors defeated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad 123-109 in Oakland on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The Raptors won behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double digits and timely defensive stops, including five blocks by forward Serge Ibaka.

The Raptors overcame a 47-point performance by Warriors point guard Stephen Curry – a playoff career high – but it was not enough for the two-time defending champions.

Warriors were forced to play without starting shooting guard Klay Thompson, who injured his hamstring in Game Two, and two-times Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a right calf strain since May 8.

The Warriors were also without backup big man Devon Looney, who suffered a fracture in Game Two and has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Game Four is on Friday in Oakland.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)