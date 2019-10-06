Rapper Kanye West defends support for President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 PM PT – Sunday, October 6, 2019

Kanye West is once again defending his support for the president and Republican Party in front of thousands of fans. During one of his Sunday Service sessions in Utah, West spoke to the crowd about the stigma of being a black Republican. The rapper argued it was mental slavery to make decisions based on the color of his skin.

“People wanna call me a coon ‘cause I chose my right….We got a right to our opinions, right? You black, so you can’t like Trump. I ain’t never made a decision based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.” — Kanye West

At the center of the massive crowd, West pointed out that former Republican President Abraham Lincoln was commander in chief when slavery ended in the U.S.

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said.

The rapper also warned his audience not to engage in social media, claiming the platforms are designed to make people think slower.

West has been a vocal supporter of President Trump in the past.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

In an interview with David Letterman earlier this year, he said that supporters of the Trump administration get bullied by Democrats. Since then, he has encouraged black Americans to leave the Democrat party.