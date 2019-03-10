Rallying: Triumphant Ogier takes maximum score in Mexico



FILE PHOTO: World Rally Champion for drivers Sebastien Ogier listens during the FIA news conference in St. Petersburg, Russia December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – World champion Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Mexico on Sunday and added five bonus Power Stage points for a maximum score that sent the Frenchman up to second in the overall standings.

After three rounds of the season, the six-times world champion Citroen driver has won two and now trails Toyota’s Estonian Ott Tanak by four points.

Tanak has 65 points, Ogier 61 and Hyundai’s Belgian Thierry Neuville 55. Toyota stayed on top in the manufacturer’s championship.

The victory near the host city of Leon, in the central state of Guanajuato, was Ogier’s fifth in Mexico as he finished 30.2 seconds clear of Tanak.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans had started the day second but ended up third for M-Sport Ford after Tanak overhauled him with two morning stage wins.

Ogier had led since Friday and stayed ahead on the high-altitude dirt roads all the way to the finish.

He beat Kris Meeke by 0.025sec in the final Power Stage to take 30 points from the weekend. Neuville took three bonus points.

The next rally is in Corsica on March 28-31.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ian Chadband)