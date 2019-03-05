Raiffeisen Bank shares slide on money laundering report



March 5, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Raiffeisen Bank International shares sank on Tuesday after website Addendum.org said the Hermitage Fund filed a report to Austrian prosecutors containing allegations of money laundering.

Raiffeisen Bank declined to comment.

Shares in the Austrian bank were down 10.3 percent by 1031 GMT, set for their biggest fall in 11 months.

Raiffeisen was also named in an OCCRP investigation published on Monday, alleging the bank was a counterparty in a money laundering scheme.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Danilo Masoni, Editing by Josephine Mason and Louise Heavens)