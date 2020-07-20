Rahm wins Memorial Tournament to take over number one ranking



Jul 19, 2020; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

July 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Spain’s Jon Rahm carded a final round one-over 73 to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday and take over the number one world ranking from Rory McIlroy.

Rahm joins childhood hero Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach world number one.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)