Quintana takes stage as fellow Colombian Bernal gains time



Cycling - Tour de France - The 208-km Stage 18 from Embrun to Valloire - July 25, 2019 - Movistar Team rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 25, 2019

VALLOIRE, France (Reuters) – Nairo Quintana claimed an emphatic win in the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 208-km mountain trek from Embrun, as fellow Colombian Egan Bernal emerged as the strongest of the top contenders on Thursday.

Twice Tour runner-up Quintana, who dropped out of overall contention last week, prevailed from the day’s breakaway thanks to an impressive attack in the ascent to the Col du Galibier.

Frenchman Romain Bardet took second place 1:35 behind Quintana, who snatched his third career Tour stage win, with Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko third (2:28).France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey but Bernal moved up to second place 1:30 off the pace as he gained 32 seconds after also attacking about two kilometers from the top of the Col du Galibier.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas later jumped away from the favorites’ group, only to be reined in by Frenchman Thibaut Pinot as Alaphilippe cracked in the final part of the climb before coming back in the descent to the finish.

The Welshman is 1:35 behind Alaphilippe overall.

