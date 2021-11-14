Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested



FILE PHOTO: The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen inside its headquarters in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon FILE PHOTO: The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen inside its headquarters in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

November 14, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network said on Twitter on Sunday Sudanese security forces had raided the home of its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him.

The network did not provide further details.

Five protesters were killed on Saturday as huge crowds defied gunfire and tear gas in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against a military takeover, witnesses and medics said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Lincoln Feast.)