Qatar will support any Middle East peace plan approved by Palestinians: foreign minister



FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

June 9, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar will accept any Middle East peace plan that is acceptable to the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday, warning that any U.S.-led solution cannot be imposed on Palestinians.

“As far as we see, right now there is a disconnect between the Palestinians and the U.S.,” he told reporters in London. “Our position remains very firm: We are going to support any plan that the Palestinians are willing to accept.”

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has been trying to put together a peace plan, said in an interview broadcast last week that the Palestinians deserve “self-determination”, but stopped short of backing Palestinian statehood and expressed uncertainty over their ability to govern themselves.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)