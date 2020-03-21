Qatar shuts parks and public beaches over coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

March 21, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Qatar is closing close parks and public beaches until further notice to contain the spread of coronavirus, the ministry of municipalities and the environment tweeted on Saturday.

Qatar has recorded 481 cases of the flu-like disease.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Kevin Liffey)