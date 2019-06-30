Qatar shows commitment to Lebanon financial stability: finance minister



Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

June 30, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese finance minister said on Sunday that Qatar’s position on purchasing Lebanese government bonds was serious and showed a commitment to the country’s financial stability.

A Qatari government official said earlier that Qatar had bought some Lebanese government bonds as part of a $500 investment in the Lebanese economy.

“The Qatari talk is serious and expresses a commitment to the promise that was previously made to support financial stability in Lebanon,” Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters.

“It will have a positive effect on the markets and we are following up contacts with Qatari officials for this purpose.”

