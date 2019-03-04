Qatar says no decision yet on Russian missile defense system



March 4, 2019

DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s foreign minister said no decision has been made yet on Qatar purchasing a Russian S-400 missile defense system, a potential deal that has reportedly drawn opposition from Saudi Arabia.

“There is a discussion for procurement of various Russian equipment but there is no understanding as of yet as to this particular (equipment, S-400)”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a joint news conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

