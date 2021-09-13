Qatar foreign minister says he urged Taliban to respect women’s rights



FILE PHOTO: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani attends talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani attends talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar’s foreign minister said on Monday the Gulf state has urged Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers to respect women’s rights and that it was still too early to consider recognising their government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was speaking in a joint press conference with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha. Le Drian said dozens of French nationals are still in Afghanistan and Paris is working with Qatar to evacuate them.

“We have always urged the Taliban and the government, we reiterated that yesterday, that the Afghan people’s gains must be protected including women’s rights and their role in the development of Afghanistan,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

During their previous 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban severely restricted women’s rights, including banning them from education and work, and there are fears they may do so again following their return to power last month with the collpase of the Western-backed government and the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Qatar, an absolute monarchy where political parties are banned, has itself come under criticism from Human Rights Watch and others for its position on women. Although they have a relative freedom in the Gulf state, women are still under the guardianship system that prevents them making independent decisions on basic rights such as marriage, travel and accessing reproductive health care without a male guardian’s approval.

In 2020, Qatar allowed women to obtain a driving license without permission.

Sheikh Mohammed met with the Taliban government’s prime minister and other senior officials in Kabul on Sunday.

He said the Taliban had told Qatari officials they want to engage with the international community and for embassies, shuttered after it took over Kabul, to reopen.

The Qatari and French ministers said the international community is waiting for the hardline Islamist group to fulfill its promises and that it was too early to discuss recognition of the new government in Kabul.

“We believe keeping insisting on the issue of recognition right now is not going to be helpful for anyone. What we believe can be helpful and more constructive is to engage with them to make sure the commitments they have put forward will be implemented,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Qatar has considerable influence over the Taliban and played a pivotal role in the U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.

The capital Doha hosts the Taliban’s political office, which oversaw the negotiations with the United States that eventually led to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Angus MacSwan)