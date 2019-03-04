Qatar foreign minister discusses Syria, Libya with Russia’s Lavrov



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 4, 2019

DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s foreign minister said he discussed Syria and Libya with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who is visiting Doha, the first stop in a Gulf tour.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in joint press conference with Lavrov that a political solution in Syria is the only option for the war-torn country and called for unity in Libya.

(Reporting By Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)