Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000: Reuters tally



FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

May 16, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar’s number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.

The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. That took the cumulative total to 30,972, according to the Reuters count.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Andrew Heavens)