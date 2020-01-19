Qatar condemns storming of Libya’s eastern Zueitina port



FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, west of Benghazi April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, west of Benghazi April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

January 19, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar condemned the storming of Libya’s eastern Zueitina oil export port by forces from areas controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), Qatar’s state news agency said on Sunday.

Tribesmen in areas controlled by Haftar’s LNA faction on Friday stormed the eastern Zueitina port and announced the closure of all terminals under LNA control.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)