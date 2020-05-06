Qatar Airways to add more flights, rebuild network to 80 destinations by June



FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

May 6, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Airways on Wednesday said it planned to start rebuilding its network this month and targeted flying to 80 destinations by June.

The state-owned carrier has maintained flights to around 30 destinations throughout the coronavirus crisis that has forced airlines around the world to ground their aircraft.

The airline is aiming to fly to 52 destinations by the end of May and increase that to 80 cities by June, it said in a statement.

