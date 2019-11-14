Putin: we hope Trump visits Russia for Victory Day in May



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

November 14, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9 next year and that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States.

Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he currently had no plans to meet Trump.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Chris Reese)