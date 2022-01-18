Putin to brief China’s Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the State Council of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Council for Science and Education, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 24, 2021. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the State Council of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Council for Science and Education, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 24, 2021. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS

January 18, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Moscow’s talks with NATO when he travels to Beijing next month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West – Moscow over its military build-up near Ukraine and Beijing over trade and human rights.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)