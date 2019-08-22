Putin speaks on recent fatal military blast

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:52 AM PT — Thursday, August 22, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed the reason behind a recent deadly blast off Russia’s north coast.

During a news conference Wednesday, he announced this month’s explosion in the White Sea was a military system test.

Russian officials say the explosion was triggered by isotop power, which led to the massive radiation that resulted in multiple casualties and the death of five military specialists.

President Putin claimed preventive procedures on growing radiation levels have been taken.

“The tragedy which happened in the White Sea, unfortunately claimed lives of our experts…these were works in the military sphere, works on the perspective arms systems,” explained the Russian leader. “We do not conceal this…people who were killed and injured were doing a very important job to ensure security of our state.”

No details have been revealed on which specific weapons system was being tested.