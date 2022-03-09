Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks – RIA



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with flight personnel, students and employees of the Aeroflot Aviation School on the suburbs of Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 9, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on using the country’s rainy-day National Wealth Fund to buy OFZ government bonds and stocks, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Putin also signed a series of laws enabling a new “capital amnesty” designed to encourage people to return money or financial instruments to Russia without facing tax or other penalties, RIA reported.

