Putin signs law allowing airlines to operate planes without foreign cerfification – Tass



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 14, 2022

(Corrects to say law allows airlines to operate aircraft without foreign certificate, not register as their property)

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing Russian airlines to operate leased planes without a foreign certificate, news agency Tass reported on Monday.

Sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines.

(This story corrects to say law allows airlines to operate aircraft without foreign certificate, not register as their property)

(Reporting by Reuters)