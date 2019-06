Putin says Sino-Russian relations better than ever

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

June 5, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedently high level”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow on Wednesday.

