Putin says Russia’s coronavirus measures prevented explosive growth of cases



Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regional officials via video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 30, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regional officials via video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 30, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Monday decisive measures by Russia had helped win it time in its battle to contain the coronavirus and to prevent an explosive growth in cases, but that it was vital authorities now used that time effectively.

Putin was speaking in televised comments broadcast on state television a day after authorities in Moscow ordered residents to stay at home, their toughest move yet to slow the spread of the virus.

