Putin says Russian oil output is up despite global deal curbs

November 20, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s oil output has increased despite production curbs agreed with OPEC and other oil exporters, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin, speaking at a business conference, said Russia wanted the energy market to be balanced and predictable and would continue working with Saudi Arabia and OPEC in that sphere.

