Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve relations with U.S.



Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 29, 2019

OSAKA (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will do all that it can to improve relations with the United States.

Asked during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka about the probability of more U.S. sanctions against Russia, Putin said was up to Washington to decide how best to build relations with Moscow.

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)