Putin says Russia will continue U.S. dialogue, send proposals in a week



Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony opening new stations of the Moscow metro via a video link in Sochi, Russia December 7, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony opening new stations of the Moscow metro via a video link in Sochi, Russia December 7, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

December 8, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier.

Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing was that there was a possibility to continue the dialogue. But he called suggestions that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine “provocative”.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)