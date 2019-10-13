Putin says Russia has “very friendly” relations with Saudi crown prince



FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

October 13, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his country has “very friendly personal relations” with Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, on his first visit to the kingdom in more than a decade.

Putin also said Russia is studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia with investment worth more than $1 billion, he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lisa Barrington)