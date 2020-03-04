Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the working group on proposals for amendments to the Russian constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the working group on proposals for amendments to the Russian constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic.

He urged the government to ensure that citizens were correctly informed about the situation in Russia.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Kevin Liffey)