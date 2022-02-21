Putin plans to recognise eastern Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Kremlin



Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin told France’s president and Germany’s chancellor during phone calls on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said.

The French and German leaders voiced disappointment after hearing the decision, the Kremlin said in a readout of the phone calls.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Marrow, Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)