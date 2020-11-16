Putin orders defence ministry to sign deal on Russian Navy logistics hub in Sudan: TASS



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via a video conference call in Sochi, Russia November 10, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via a video conference call in Sochi, Russia November 10, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the defence ministry to conclude an agreement with Sudan on setting up a Russian naval facility in the African country, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing an order.

Russia plans to create a logistics hub for its navy in Sudan, which will accommodate up to 300 troops and staff.

