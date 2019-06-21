Putin: No proof Russians downed Malaysian Airlines flight

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT — Friday, June 21, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin is denyinh charges against Russian citizens for their alleged roles in the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 passenger jet.

This comes after international investigators charged three Russians and one Ukrainian for the July 2014 catastrophe, which left nearly 300 people dead.

While speaking to reporters Thursday, Putin said there is no proof whatsoever and criticized the investigators by saying they ignored evidence provided by Russia.

“We have our own version, we have presented it, but unfortunately nobody is eager to listen to us,” stated the Russian president. “Until there is a true dialogue, we will not find a right answer and the questions about the tragedy of the airplane and the death of people will be still open.”

Putin also blamed Ukraine for setting the stage for the tragedy, saying they failed to close their airspace to commercial flights.