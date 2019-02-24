Putin, Netanyahu to discuss Syria at Moscow meeting: RIA



FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

February 24, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Syrian conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two leaders meet in Moscow next week, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday.

The meeting with take place on Wednesday, RIA cited Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely)