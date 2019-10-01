Putin may meet Exxon’s chief in Moscow this week



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Darren Woods, head of U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil <XOM.N>, may meet in Moscow later this week on the fringes of an energy conference, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin hoped Putin and Woods would be able to talk on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)