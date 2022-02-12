Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone – reports



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

February 12, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone call that lasted one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave no further details.

Putin received Macron in the Kremlin earlier this week in the first summit Putin has held with a Western leader since the Kremlin began massing troops near Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Tom Balmforth)