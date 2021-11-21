Putin has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Russian agencies say



November 21, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.

“Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination,” Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

