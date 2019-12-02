Putin, Erdogan plan to launch TurkStream pipeline on January 8: Kremlin



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

December 2, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to travel to Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Jan. 8 where he will open the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two leaders will also be able to discuss other issues at talks which are likely to be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The TurkStream pipeline is designed to carry Russian natural gas to Turkey and southern Europe.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrew Osborn)