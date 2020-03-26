Putin, at G20 summit, proposes lifting sanctions on essential goods amid coronavirus



Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link, held by leaders from the Group of 20 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link, held by leaders from the Group of 20 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 video-summit on Thursday that participating countries need a common plan to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and he proposed a moratorium on sanctions related to essential goods.

Putin also proposed creating a special fund under International Monetary Fund control to fight the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by)