Putin and Merkel discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

June 9, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Syria’s humanitarian aid needs in a telephone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin and Merkel also expressed their concern over an escalation of fighting in Libya and their support for four-way talks on conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin added.

