Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers’ litigation shield to Feb 17



FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin pills, made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin pills, made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

February 1, 2022

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge extended on Tuesday a legal shield protecting the Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma from lawsuits to Feb. 17 as they try to reach a deal with several U.S. states to settle sprawling litigation stemming from the country’s opioid crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)